Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

STRW opened at $7.90 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

