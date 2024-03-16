SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Joseph Ennen Sells 150,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SunOpta Price Performance

STKL stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $819.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 21.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STKL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

