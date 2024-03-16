Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.04) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of SUPR stock opened at GBX 75.10 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of £938.75 million, a PE ratio of -625.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.85. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.25 ($1.23).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

