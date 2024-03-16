Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SGRY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

SGRY opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.70 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,018,774 shares of company stock valued at $268,128,352. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 295,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after purchasing an additional 698,845 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,525,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,766,000 after purchasing an additional 247,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after buying an additional 1,565,138 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

