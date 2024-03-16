Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,486,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,048 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 4.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $181,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.92. 5,421,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.64. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

