Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.43 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

