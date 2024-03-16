Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1851064 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.07.

In other news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 8,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. Also, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,500.00. Insiders have acquired 122,233 shares of company stock valued at $385,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

