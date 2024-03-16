Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). 583,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 654% from the average session volume of 77,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Tanfield Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.80. The firm has a market cap of £6.60 million, a P/E ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 53.70.

About Tanfield Group

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

