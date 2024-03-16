Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Melissa K. Kremer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Target

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $759,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

