Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Melissa K. Kremer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Target Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TGT stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $759,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
