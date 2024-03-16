Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.77

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.77 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 82.90 ($1.06). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 79.80 ($1.02), with a volume of 1,134,731 shares.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £488.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57.

Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 30 June 2023 comprised 97 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £868.7 million.

Further Reading

