Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,998. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $63,137,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $34,770,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 946.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 479,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

