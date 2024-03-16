TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSI)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
TSI opened at $4.67 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
