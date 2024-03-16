TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSI)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

TSI opened at $4.67 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

