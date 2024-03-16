Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 72,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 42,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

