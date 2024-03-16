Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

