Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 290,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,095 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 85,028 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,080,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

