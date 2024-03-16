Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $295.64 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $299.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

