Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ SHLS opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.82. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $28.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.
