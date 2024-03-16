Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.82. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $28.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

