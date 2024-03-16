Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teleflex by 50.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Teleflex by 141.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $215.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.61 and its 200 day moving average is $223.55. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

