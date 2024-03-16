Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $415.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

