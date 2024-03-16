Telsey Advisory Group Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $28.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kohl’s by 292.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

