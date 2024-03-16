Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Tennant were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tennant by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CL King started coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,597 shares of company stock worth $1,953,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Price Performance

NYSE:TNC opened at $114.08 on Friday. Tennant has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

