Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.57. The company had a trading volume of 97,146,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,745,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $520.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

