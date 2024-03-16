Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $125.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.04.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $163.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.08 and a 200 day moving average of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.