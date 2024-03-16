The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $343.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Boston Beer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM stock opened at $295.15 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $292.83 and a 52-week high of $395.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

