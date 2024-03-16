The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Reduced by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,849,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,275,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $258.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,435 shares of company stock worth $28,230,915 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

