The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.