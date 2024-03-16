The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 339,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,689,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.71.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

