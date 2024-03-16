The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Katrina O’connell Sells 45,266 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GAP Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of GPS stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

