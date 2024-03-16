The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Insider Sarah Gilligan Sells 29,425 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GAP Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GPS opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

