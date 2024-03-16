The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Up 38.2% in February

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 14th total of 97,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

VRAR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 94,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,401. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.30. The Glimpse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 215.51% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

