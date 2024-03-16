The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,525,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,472.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock worth $659,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Immunovant by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Immunovant by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

