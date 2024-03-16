The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $116,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.23. 9,234,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,730. The company has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

