The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

The Pebble Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEBB opened at GBX 62 ($0.79) on Thursday. The Pebble Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.60 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.54). The company has a market cap of £103.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Moss bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($66,623.96). Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

