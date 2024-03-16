The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

