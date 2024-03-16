The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.16. 1,943,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,853. The firm has a market cap of $330.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.84. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,681,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,569,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,704 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 115.6% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 59.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,638 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in RealReal by 28.9% in the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

