The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 14th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.7 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The Sage Group stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The Sage Group has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $16.50.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.