The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 14th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.7 days.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
The Sage Group stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The Sage Group has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $16.50.
The Sage Group Company Profile
