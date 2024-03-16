The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.52

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The Weir Group Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

