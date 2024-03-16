Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 662321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Stock Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $793.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 662.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth $39,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.