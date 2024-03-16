TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TNR Gold Trading Down 8.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider TNR GOLD CORP. sold 560,000 shares of TNR Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

