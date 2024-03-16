TomoChain (TOMO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.62 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001413 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $93.54 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

