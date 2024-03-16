Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $77,574,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $56.15 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

