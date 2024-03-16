Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 19,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

