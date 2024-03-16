Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.46 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $12.46 billion and $110.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00005361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00015940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,102.43 or 1.00008168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010390 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00156948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,297,606 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,278,359.45832 with 3,468,951,146.2073383 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 3.76014017 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $149,851,086.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

