Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSEM. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.