Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 18,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,440,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,355,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $303,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $800,800.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $488,000.00.

Travelzoo Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 137.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TZOO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

