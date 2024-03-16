Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $388.05 and a 12 month high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

