Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $11.97 on Friday, reaching $396.28. 3,906,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,050. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.50 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.90 and a 200 day moving average of $327.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

