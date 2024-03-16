Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Trinity Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

