Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on April 15th

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Trinity Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 221,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

