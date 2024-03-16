Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$55.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.63.
TSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Trisura Group stock opened at C$43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.87 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$44.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.63.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.7389917 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
